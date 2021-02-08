Cockfight gambling: Man with quarantine wristband among five nabbed in Sibu

Police detained five individuals for involvement in illegal cockfight gambling activities during a raid in Sibu. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SIBU, Feb 8 — A man wearing a Covid-19 home quarantine and surveillance wristband was among five individuals detained by police for involvement in illegal cockfight gambling activities during a raid on an open space in Lorong 22 Sibu Jaya here yesterday.

Sibu District Police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the 46-year-old suspect, who wore a white wristband on his left hand, had his swab test done on Feb 7 at 8 am at the Sibu Jaya health clinic.

“Based on the initial investigation, the suspect left his house at 12.30 pm to take part in illegal cockfighting. Police recorded his statement and released him on bail as his home quarantine order is still in force,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the Covid-19 swab test on the four other suspects, aged between 23 and 46, returned negative and they have been remanded for further investigations.

The men were fined RM1,000 for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO). — Bernama