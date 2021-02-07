Saravanan: Two million expected to access e- LATIH by year-end

Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said within 24 hours since its launch yesterday, as many as 5,240 Malaysians had registered and started accessing the courses via the platform. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — The Human Resource Ministry expects the e- LATIH platform to be utilised by about two million users by the end of this year.

Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said within 24 hours since its launch yesterday, as many as 5,240 Malaysians had registered and started accessing the courses via the platform.

“I am happy that Malaysians have seized the opportunity and have been able to harness this knowledge and this proves that Malaysians can adapt and are willing to apply technology in new learning norms.

“The number of users using the e-LATIH platform is expected to reach one million by the end of June 2021 and is expected to increase to two million by the end of 2021,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF) launched the new e-learning hub e-LATiH which provides free access to various content-based education and skills development, in an effort to help Malaysians affected by the spread of Covid-19 to face the future.

A collaborative effort between HRDF and Go1, one of the largest international e-learning aggregators, HRDF said the e-LATiH will be available to all Malaysians starting from yesterday (Feb 6) until Feb 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, Saravanan said he had instructed HRDF to increase the content to be uploaded to the e-LATiH platform every week besides adding content in Bahasa Malaysia and other languages by the end of this month.

“This is to ensure that more than 1,000 courses are available to all Malaysians for free,” he said, adding that e-LATiH allows HRDF to monitor usage and know the preferred courses that Malaysians are interested in and which are beneficial for them, thus planning and providing more courses which are in high demand.

In the coming months, HRDF will add more features including linking the e-LATiH platform to the employment website and UpskillMalaysia website coordinated by HRDF, he said. — Bernama