Perak tint shop operators cry foul as state domestic trade ministry orders them to close

PARIT BUNTAR, Feb 7 — Auto accessory shop operators providing window tint service in the state, are crying foul as they have been ordered to close while their counterparts in other states are allowed to operate during the movement control order (MCO).

State Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Civil Society Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri said the operators involved have brought up the matter to him.

“I will refer this problem to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) and the National Security Council (NSC),” he told a press conference after presenting Chinese New Year donations in Tanjung Piandang here, today.

According to Abdul Yunus, the operators claimed that the state KPDNHEP had ordered them to close due to the MCO restrictions, although businesses categorised under the automotive industry have been given the approval to operate by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama around this district found the Chinese community here are already making New Year preparations, but on a moderate scale this year.

Datuk Kong Tanjung Piandang Temple chairman Heng Hee Seng, said the people will abide by the guidelines set by NSC when performing prayers on the festive day.

“We will implement a rotation system to ensure there is physical distancing while people take their turns to perform the rituals,” he said.

A media practitioner, Lee Huat Lian, 54, said the reunion dinner will be without the presence of several family members following the MCO which will continue until Feb 18.

“My son who works in Singapore as well as siblings in Kuala Lumpur and Kuantan, Pahang will not be home for this important family gathering, but this is the sacrifice we all have to make to curb spread of the virus,” he said. — Bernama