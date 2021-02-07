Kampung Togop Lau residents in Sabah to get permanent bridge, says deputy CM

RANAU, 7 Feb — The wishes of about 900 residents of Kampung Togop Lau near here who want a permanent bridge connecting their village to Kampung Togop Darat will be realised soon after the state government approved the construction of a concrete bridge worth RM11 million.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Joachim Gunsalam said the bridge to be built over Sungai Kopuakan would replace the low-level crossing bridge used by the villagers since 2011.

The construction of the 90-metre-long concrete bridge was expected to take 18 months and would be overseen by the Ranau Public Works Department, said Joachim, who is also the Kundasang State Assemblyman, in a statement today.

“Togop Laut residents have been using the ‘low-level crossing’ bridge for a long time and when prolonged rain falls and floods occur, vehicles cannot cross the bridge and as an alternative they use a suspension bridge.

“However, villagers can use the concrete bridge at any time, including during the rain, when the bridge is ready,” he said.

Earlier, Joachim witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the bridge which took place on the banks of Sungai Kopuakanr, Kampung Tobok Darat. — Bernama