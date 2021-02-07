GOF seizes contraband liquor, cigarettes worth RM1.8m in Klang Valley, Muar

The General Operations Force seized smuggled liquor and cigarettes worth RM1.8 million in several raids. — File picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The General Operations Force (GOF) seized smuggled liquor and cigarettes worth RM1.8 million in several raids in the Klang Valley and in Muar, Johor yesterday.

GOF Central Brigade commander ACP Muhammad Abdul Halim said in three raids in Sungai Besi and Puchong at 5.30pm, police arrested one local man and five Myanmar nationals including two women, aged between 29 and 52.

“In the first raid, police seized 7,956 cans of beer and 958 bottles of whiskey, while 116 boxes of alcoholic drinks, 19 boxes of whisky and 450 cartons containing 90,000 sticks of cigarettes were confiscated in the second raid.

“In the third raid, police seized 10 boxes of liquor and seven boxes of whisky of various brands,” he said in a statement here today.

In Muar, Muhammad said, the 6th Battalion Intelligence Branch raided a premises in Bukit Gambir and seized 36 drums containing 7,200 litres of whisky concentrate and 1,353 bottles of whiskey of various brands.

Five local men and four Indonesian men, aged between 17 and 50, were nabbed in the raid at about 7pm.

“With the arrests and seizure, police believe we have crippled a syndicate distributing contraband liquor and cigarettes in the Klang Valley and Muar,” he said. — Bernama