Flood situation in Sarawak improving, five relief centres closed

KUCHING, Feb 7 — The flood situation in Sarawak after the third wave of floods that hit the state since Tuesday is improving and saw the number of evacuees dropping from 1,002 people this morning to 823 in the afternoon.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat reported that the number of flood relief centres (PPS) still in operation as of 4 pm had also dropped to nine.

Five PPS were closed since morning with the fifth closing at 9.30 am in Samarahan.

Of the nine PPS still in operation, four are in Simunjan and five in Serian.

Serian, located 60 kilometres from Kuching, is the worst hit with 648 victims from 209 families displaced. — Bernama