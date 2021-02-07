Chili, red onion prices return to normal says minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said supplies of both goods from India and Pakistan had resumed after being temporarily suspended . — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 7 — The prices of chilies and red onions, which went through the roof recently, have dropped significantly and returned to normal since last week.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said supplies of both goods from India and Pakistan had resumed after being temporarily suspended due to flooding in the region.

“We find that the prices (of red onions and chilies) have dropped by more than 10 per cent because the supply has started to stabilise in the market,” he told the media after visiting the family of an outstanding student Muhammad Mu’az Zhofri, 13, in Kampung Losong, here today.

Rosol said the ministry would continue to monitor prices and supply of goods by mobilising its 2,300 enforcement officers nationwide to stop price and supply manipulations that would burden consumers. — Bernama