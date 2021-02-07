A learning centre, a care centre, a religious gathering and a funeral among seven new Covid-19 clusters today spanning Perak to Sarawak

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah gave details of the latest emerging clusters. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 —There are now 441 active Covid-19 clusters nationwide, including seven new clusters in Selangor, Johor, Sarawak, and Perak, the Health Ministry said today.

Today’s new clusters comprise three from workplaces in Selangor and Johor, two within the community in Sarawak and Perak, one religious-related cluster in Perak, and one involving a high-risk group in Selangor.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abullah also said seven clusters ended today, contributing to 454 clusters that are no longer in circulation.

“Additional cases came from 81 existing clusters with the highest numbers recorded in the Industri Serkam (246 cases), Gudang Salak Tinggi (127 cases) and Lembah Selatan construction site (99 cases) clusters,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

The Lembah Selatan cluster in Selangor involves the district of Sepang where the index case was found positive on February 6 after targeted screening at the construction site. As of today, 424 individuals have been screened with 222 positive for Covid-19.

The Jalan Bagan cluster involves the districts of Sabak Bernam and Klang in Selangor. It centres around a learning centre on Jalan Bagan Terap, Kampung Batu 38 in Sabak Bernam.

Mass screenings found 22 positive from 215 individuals screened.

The Ampang Campuran cluster involves a high risk group of residents and employees of a care centre in on Lorong Ikan Jelawat, Kampung Ampang Campuran in Ampang that has since spread to Cheras and Hulu Langat.

The index case was found positive on January 30.

“Till today 25 individuals were screened where 14 were found positive,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The Jalan Gangsa Dua cluster is a factory cluster in Jalan Gangsa, Miel in Pasir Gudang, Johor. From 111 screened individuals, 30 were found positive.

The Seruas cluster in Sarawak involves the districts of Beluru and Miri and started after a person who attended a two-day funeral between January 25 and 27 and was found with Covid-19 symptoms on February 7.

The name of the cluster refers to the locality of the residence in Seruas, Bakong, Beluru. Out of 150 screened individuals, 59 were found positive.

The Taman Segar cluster originated in Muallim, Perak. The name also refers to the locality of the cluster in Taman Segar, Tanjung Malim. Till today, 23 individuals were screened after being in contact with a symptomatic individual. Since then, 16 have been found positive so far.

The last cluster originated from a religious gathering in Teluk Intan, Perak. The gathering took place at Jalan Mawar, Taman Juta Intan in Teluk Intan. Till today, 65 individuals have been screened where 14 were found positive.