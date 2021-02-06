MAHB, Malaysia Airlines collaborate for safer security screening process

Ghost airport: Very few Malaysian passengers seen waiting around at the arrival area. — Picture by Thasha Jayamanogaran

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has collaborated with Malaysia Airlines to introduce a new Passenger Reconciliation System (PRS) at KL International Airport (IATA Code: KUL), to enhance safety and speed up the security screening process.

MAHB in a statement said the PRS has already been installed at key airport touch points and Malaysia Airlines is the first airline to utilise it, beginning this month.

“We continue to leverage technology in order to keep up with evolving security and safety requirements for an improved passenger experience.

“With the PRS in place, we are looking at speeding up, strengthening, and simplifying the security process for the benefit of all our stakeholders,” MAHB Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said.

The many benefits of the system include greater convenience and minimal queues for passengers that will help in facilitating safe physical distancing while travelling in the new norm.

KUL has installed 10 PRS units at Terminal 1 and 12 units at Terminal 2 respectively. The new system is another initiative in the Airports 4.0 digitalisation plan to heighten airport security and airline operational efficiency.

The PRS is a new automated security screening system that is able to scan and match information on passenger travel documents to Malaysia Airlines’ passenger database in real time.

“Not only will Malaysia Airlines benefit from operational efficiency arising from real time data, the PRS will also be able to enhance customer experience as on ground agents can be quickly alerted should there be a need to track the passengers during the final boarding call,” said MAHB.

Additionally, any baggage belonging to no-show passengers can be immediately identified and offloaded from the aircraft to further reinforce security and improve the aircraft’s turnaround time.

KUL recently achieved a perfect score of 5.0/5.0 and gained top spot in the latest global Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey by Airports Council International (ACI) for the category of over 40 million passengers per annum (mppa) in Q4 2020.

ASQ benchmarks the world’s best airports in terms of overall passenger satisfaction for terminal safety, facilities, services, and cleanliness.

Mohd Shukrie further added, “We will continue to offer dynamic solutions and maintain our momentum as one of the top airports in the world. When air travel picks up again, we hope more airlines will come on board to experience the PRS.” — Bernama