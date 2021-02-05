Covid-19: Sibu Central Market, multi-storey carpark to close for a week, says municipal council chairman

The decision to close the market and carpark was made after the Divisional Health Office found 47 positive cases of Covid-19 infections in a week among the SMC staff manning both places, traders at the market and their family members. — Reuters pic

SIBU, Feb 5 — The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will be closing the Sibu Central Market and the Multi-Storey Carpark Complex in the municipality for a week starting February 8, SMC Chairman Clarence Ting said in a statement today.

The decision to close the market and carpark was made after the Divisional Health Office found 47 positive cases of Covid-19 infections in a week among the SMC staff manning both places, traders at the market and their family members.

“The decision was made in the interest of safety for the operators, staff, patrons and the general public at large, in tandem with the directive issued by the Sibu Divisional Health Office under Section 18(1(d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama