Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri extend condolences to family of late Jamali Shadat

SHAH ALAM, Feb 4 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, have extended their condolences to the family of veteran comedian Datuk Jamali Shadat who died yesterday.

Jamali, who was the voice behind the character “Atan”, the boy who often playfully bullied his “Atok” (grandfather), died at his home in Kampung Sungai Pinang, Port Klang yesterday. He was 78. — Bernama