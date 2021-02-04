Melaka police: Stepfather of child abuse victim previously charged with assaulting wife

Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said police are in the midst of completing the investigation paper on the matter and will apply for a remand extension for the stepfather and his wife; their remand is scheduled to end tomorrow. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Feb 4 — Melaka police has confirmed that the stepfather, who is also a suspect in the alleged child abuse case in Taman Krubong Jaya here last week, was previously charged at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court in September last year with assaulting his wife.

Its chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said that police are in the midst of completing the investigation paper on the matter and will apply for a remand extension for the stepfather and his wife; their remand is scheduled to end tomorrow.

“We confirm that the husband was previously charged with assaulting his wife and the police are to set to complete the investigation paper on the case,” he said in a press conference here today.

On September 8 last year, media reported that the stepfather claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court for intentionally causing injury to his wife by hitting her on her right cheek, using his hand, at Taman Krubong here.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A of the same Act.

On January 29, a seven-year-old boy died in Taman Krubong Jaya here after he was believed to have been abused by his mother, 32, and stepfather, 38.

The child was allegedly drowned in a water tub in his house in the 4pm incident, however, preliminary investigations found physical injuries on the victim’s body.

The boy’s remains were laid to rest at the Padang Lebar Muslim Cemetery, Simpang Bekoh here on Monday. — Bernama