MCO: Transport minister says no ban on heavy vehicles on roads during Chinese New Year

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 4 — The Transport Ministry (MOT) will not ban heavy vehicles from operating on roads during the Chinese New Year celebrations this year, said Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

According to him, every year the MOT would issue a ban on heavy vehicles from using roads for several days during Chinese New Year to increase the level of road safety and to avoid traffic congestion.

“Since all states except Sarawak are still under the movement control order (MCO) till February 18 and the conditional MCO (CMCO) in Sarawak will last till February 14, the ministry will not implement the ban on heavy vehicles during the Chinese New Year celebrations this year,” he said in a statement today.

Wee also said there were no operational ban on essential services throughout the MCO period including during Chinese New Year.

This is in line with the existing regulations throughout the MCO and CMCO including the inter-district and inter-state travel ban with the exception of allowed critical sectors, he said.

“All standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council must be followed without compromise,” he added.

In addition, Wee said the ministry has updated the Essential Services Operations Authorisation Letter for the use of logistics and transport industry players following the extension of the MCO throughout the country with the exception of Sarawak to February 18.

He said the update was made after taking into account feedback and input from transport and logistics industry players regarding issues on the ground and with the people’s interests at heart.

Transport and logistics industry players that have registered are invited to download the letter through the SMILE system at https://application.mot.gov.my.

“The ministry would like to stress that transport and logistics industry players must be fully responsible for complying with the conditions set by the government,” he said.

He added that compounds for offences would be in accordance to Section 25 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342). — Bernama