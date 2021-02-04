Jawi approves expansion of capacity for Friday, general mass prayers in Federal Territories

A man wears a protective mask as he attends Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. Jawi director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail said today that religious talks before Friday prayers were permitted for 30 minutes at mosques and suraus with physical distancing of 1.5m. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) has approved the expansion of the capacity of congregation members for Friday prayers and general mass prayers to half of the actual capacity of mosques, main prayer halls and suraus with physical distancing of 1.5 metres (m) effective tomorrow.

Jawi director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail said in a statement today that religious talks before Friday prayers were permitted for 30 minutes at mosques and suraus with physical distancing of 1.5m.

“All regulations will come into effect tomorrow with Friday prayers on February 5 subject to the strict standard operating procedure (SOP) in line with the advice of the Health Ministry and the National Security Council (MKN),” he said.

Mohd Ajib said the expansion of the capacity applied to all Federal Territories, namely Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

The expansion is based on the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, he said.

He also asked Muslims to pray that the spread of Covid-19 in the country would come to an end. — Bernama