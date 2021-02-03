Negri Sembilan traders to get rental exemption for two months, says mentri besar

Negri Sembilan MB Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the exemption would benefit 4,165 traders in seven local government areas, involving an allocation of almost RM1 million. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Feb 3 ― The Negri Sembilan government has agreed to provide stall rental exemption for two months starting January to ease the financial burden faced by traders in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the exemption would benefit 4,165 traders in seven local government areas, involving an allocation of almost RM1 million.

“This is to assist those who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told reporters after chairing the state Executive Council weekly meeting at Wisma Negeri here, today.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said a total of 3,600 tablet devices would be distributed to students who have problems to participate in Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) sessions.

He said all 36 state constituencies would receive 100 devices each, which involves allocation from the state School Maintenance Trust Fund and ‘Tabung Bina Insan’ totalling RM2 million.

Aminuddin said the state government also proposed all mosques to hold solat hajat (prayer of need) this Friday to seek Allah’s mercy for the pandemic to be eradicated immediately and effectively in the country. ― Bernama