MMEA records 32 arrests in Tawau in 2020, says maritime zone director

— Bernama pic

TAWAU, Feb 3 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) made 32 arrests, for various offences, from the 4,910 inspections conducted on boats and ships in the waters off Tawau here last year.

Tawau Maritime Zone director, Captain V. Siva Kumar said that of the 32 arrests, a total of 13 cases involved offences violating the Sabah Ports and Harbours Enactment 2002 (JPDS).

“Abuse of licences was the most common offence among boats licensed for fishing or carrying passengers. They were instead used to ferry cargo or goods to nearby islands while there were also some who tried to smuggle goods or cargo to neighbouring countries,” he said in a statement today.

He said other offences included carrying an excessive load, thus posing a high risk of capsizing and threatening the safety of the maritime community.

Meanwhile, Siva Kumar said four local boats were detained on Monday at 12.40pm for violating the legal conditions of their licences.

“Inspections found the passenger boats were manned by four men, including an Indonesian. They used the boats to carry out illegal cargo activities,” he said, adding that all the boats were detained while on their way to Pulau Sebatik.

He said the MMEA would intensify patrol and enforcement duties in the waters off Tawau and urged residents with information on criminal activities or emergency complaints to contact the Tawau Maritime Operations Centre at 089-752115 or MERS 999, which operates 24 hours. — Bernama