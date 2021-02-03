Bukit Aman: 80,000 police personnel including retirees to receive RM500 one-off payment starting March

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din said PDRM had agreed to provide the payment to those eligible based on the National Hero Service Medal (PJPN) statute, including those who had not received the medal. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― Approximately 80,000 eligible police personnel including retirees are set to receive a one-time payment of RM500 to be implemented in stages from March to November.

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din said the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) had agreed to provide the payment to those eligible based on the National Hero Service Medal (PJPN) statute, including those who had not received the medal.

He said retirees and former police personnel could update their details through the link http://[email protected], and the applicant must provide attested supporting documents as required in the Accountant General of Malaysia’s Circular Number 7 of 2018, including a copy of the applicant’s national identity card.

“The respective heads of the Contingent Management Department, district police chiefs and police station chiefs will assist in facilitating the updating of information and verification of documents for retirees, former policemen and police personnel in their respective contingents and districts.

For further inquiries, applicants may contact the hotline at 03-22664011/4012/4013/4014/4015, while the PDRM e-Pesara Operations Room will operate from 8.30am to 10pm during weekdays.

The one-time payment of RM500 will be made via the Police Retirees’ Affairs Division.

“The government had agreed to the initiative during the winding-up of the debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2021 on November 26,” said Ramli. ― Bernama