Ismail passed away at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, having been admitted on January 28 after testing positive for Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Ampang Umno division chief Datuk Ismail Kijo has died, Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar confirmed.

Noh took to his Facebook to announce the matter today, saying that Ismail passed away at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Ismail was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital on January 28, after testing positive for Covid-19.

MORE TO COME