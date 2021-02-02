Johor completes distribution of 1,000 food baskets to Malaysian workers stuck in Singapore

Malaysian workers who used to travel back and forth from Johor have had to stay temporarily in the republic following strict measures at both borders to curb the Covid-19 pandemic since March last year. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 — The Johor government has completed sending a total of 1,000 food baskets to Singapore as promised as part of the Food Basket Aid Mission to Malaysian workers here.

It was done in three phases with the last batch of about 270 food baskets distributed on Jan 30 by a group of volunteers from among Malaysian workers themselves.

The second batch of 430 food baskets had been distributed from Jan 22 while the first batch of 300 packs on Dec 6, last year.

These were confirmed by Acting Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore Muhammad Radzi Jamaludin.

The aid mission was flagged off by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad at Dataran Mahkota Kota Iskandar in Johor on Dec 3.

Initially, Hasni said the state government planned to distribute 1,000 food baskets and would continue the initiative after the 1,000 baskets were distributed.

Hasni had announced the food basket initiative in the 2021 State Budget to help Malaysians who are stuck in Singapore due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The food baskets contained among others a mixed of instant noodles, biscuits and pre-mixed drinks estimated to be worth around S$30 (RM91).

Malaysian workers who used to travel back and forth from Johor now have to stay temporarily in the republic following strict measures at both borders to curb the Covid-19 pandemic since March last year.

Leading the group of volunteers, Shahruddin Haeal Helmy Mohd Noh said he and his Malaysian friends are always ready to help these types of missions in the future.

“We are pleased to help. So far we have a list of friends in need and it will always be updated,” he said when met while distributing the food basket around Woodlands recently.

A father of two, Shahruddin has been actively helping his countrymen since returning to work here in September last year and can be contacted through his Facebook page "Eddie Dieana".

He started working in this republic seven years ago.

Meanwhile, Malaysian workers from various backgrounds expressed their appreciations to Johor state government for not only focusing on Johoreans working in here.

“Thank you to Johor mentri besar. At least, this contribution can help reduce my expenses this month,” said John Anak Mujang, a Sarawakian who works as a cleaner with a public transport operator here.

For Ng Kok Hooe, this contribution could somewhat ease his 'glum' feelings as he could not go back to Perak to celebrate Chinese New Year.

“I hope my family remains happy and not to be sad by my absence at this coming New Year’a celebration,” he said. — Bernama