Sibu Rural District Council erects barricades, limits access to Sibujaya in Covid war

Police and SRDC personnel preparing to set up a roadblock at the only access to the township of 30,000 people. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Feb 1 — Two main roads leading to Sibujaya will be sealed off with barricades from today in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said.

He said the road access to Sibujaya Rancangan Perumahan Rakyat in the direction of the Sibu Airport and to the industrial area near Durin would be off limits from 2.30pm today.

The Sibu Divisional DIsaster Management Committee (SDDMC) had instructed SRDC to erect the barricades, he said when contacted.

However, Sempurai declined to comment when asked if the barricades were a precursor to a lockdown in Sibujaya, where 89 Covid-19 infections had been detected as of January 28.

“Only the main road to the township at the traffic light will be open and guarded by the police. Our part is to put up barricades at these two roads as instructed by SDDMC. The council will assist to the best of its ability.

“The whole intention is to ensure those outside Sibujaya especially from the outskirts do not come to the township unless necessary as stated in the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP).

“We advise members of the public not to be overly worried, as there is no lockdown imposed on Sibujaya for the time being,” Sempurai said, adding that residents could still purchase daily essentials from groceries and supermarkets in the township.

Sempurai was asked on concerns widely circulated in the social media on a possible lockdown imposed in the township of 30,000 people.

Yesterday, only 668 individuals turned up for the large-scale Covid-19 screening held at Sibujaya market, according to the Sibu Divisional Health Office.

Its assistant environmental health officer Mohd Nor Akmal had said the screening which started at around 9am, concluded at around 2pm.

The screening was held following an increase in positive cases in Sibujaya.