Politician’s wife faces death penalty after drug trafficking charge in Kuala Lumpur

The New Straits Times reported Lyiana Roslee, 34, as facing three charges at the Magistrate’s Court in Ampang earlier today, after several cannabis plants were discovered in a house along Jalan Duta Suria in Ampang. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The spouse of a political figure faces the death penalty after being charged in court for trafficking and producing drugs.

The New Straits Times reported Lyiana Roslee, 34, as facing three charges at the Magistrate’s Court in Ampang earlier today, after several cannabis plants were discovered in a house along Jalan Duta Suria in Ampang. No plea was recorded.

In the first and second charges, the accused along with another individual who has yet to be charged trafficked cannabis weighing 1.58 kilogrammes or 7.8 litres.

For the third count, Lyiana and the same individual are accused of cultivating nine plants believed to be cannabis trees, either on her own or on behalf of another person at the same place and time.

The offences were allegedly committed at a house along Jalan Duta Suria, 1 Duta at 7.30pm on January 20.

Under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the accused faces the death penalty or life imprisonment with whipping of no less than 15 strokes if convicted under the first and second charge.

The offence under Section 6B(1)(a) of the Act provides for life imprisonment with whipping of no less than six strokes if convicted.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Nor Shazwani Abdullah, while the defence council consisted of Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali and Nur Mustanir Md Nor.

Lyiana was arrested along with a Filipino domestic helper following a raid by the police on January 22 at the house.

A former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia youth wing vice chief candidate was earlier detained for possessing and distributing liquid ketamine. His arrest occurred after the authorities discovered white package with a shipping logo containing 400ml of a substance suspected to be liquid ketamine.

The raid also revealed more drugs at the location, which include the nine cannabis plants worth RM4,500, dried leaves believed to be marijuana worth RM3,000, liquid suspected to be ketamine and RM53,100 worth of cannabis.