Nine out of 14 new clusters detected today at workplaces, says Dr Noor Hisham

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 73 clusters recorded new cases. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — A total of 14 new Covid-19 clusters were recorded by the Health Ministry today, nine of which involved workplaces, three from high risk areas and two from community clusters.

Of the workplace clusters, three were in Selangor, three in Kuala Lumpur, three in Sabah, two in Perak, and one each in Johor, Sarawak and Negri Sembilan.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 73 clusters recorded new cases.

“The cluster with the highest number of new cases is Jalan Puchong construction site (322), Jalan Chulan construction site (85) and Tembok cluster in Taiping (81),” he said.

14 kluster baharu dilaporkan hari ini 9 kluster tempat kerja, 3 kluster berkumpulan berisiko tinggi dan 2 kluster komuniti. pic.twitter.com/jpshodFa8Z — KKMalaysia🇲🇾 (@KKMPutrajaya) February 1, 2021

Out of 831 clusters 430 clusters have ended, including five which ended today.

They are Tembok, GK Tawau, Sentosa Residenci, Menara Wang and Maringkan.