Ministry issues 248 notices to traders selling electronic devices, says deputy minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid speaks to members of the media in Hulu Terengganu, January 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA BERANG, Feb 1 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) suspects that some traders have increased the prices of gadgets and electronic devices, especially computers.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said this was likely due to high market demand following the implementation of home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) method during the movement control order (MCO) period.

He said a total of 248 Goods Information Verification Notices (NPMB) has been issued against traders selling electronic devices such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones nationwide.

“The notices were issued to obtain information on the price and purchase cost of the goods, to detect if there are elements of profiteering,” he told reporters after visiting the “Prihatin Mart” mobile grocery store in Dataran Kuala Telemong, today.

Rosol advised consumers to keep the receipts of their purchases to avoid any problems that might occur in the future.

Meanwhile, Rosol, who is also the Hulu Terengganu member of Parliament said there are about 91 types of products sold at Prihatin Mart and the prices offered were 30 per cent lower than the market price.

“The mobile store will move to each state constituency between Friday and Monday from 10am to 3pm.

“A 10kg pack of rice is sold at only RM18 here, compared to RM26 in the market. Subsidised items such sugar and cooking oil can also be purchased at lower prices,” he added. — Bernama