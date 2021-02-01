Melaka Social Welfare Dept to apply for temporary custody of two abuse suspect’s children tomorrow

The boy’s remains at Surau Madrasah As Syakirin before being laid to rest at the Padang Lebar Muslim Cemetery, Simpang Bekoh, Jasin, February 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Feb 1 — The Melaka Social Welfare Department (JKM) will file the application for temporary custody of two siblings of the seven-year-old boy who died in Taman Krubong Jaya last Friday, from suspected abuse by his mother and stepfather tomorrow.

Its director Burhanuddin Bachik said the application which was supposed to be submitted today, was postponed after the four-year-old boy and the two-year-old girl had to undergo medical examinations and swab tests at the Melaka Hospital today.

“If their swab tests are negative, we will file the application to get temporary custody of the two siblings,” he said when contacted by Bernama here, today.

Burhanuddin said the temporary custody was to ensure the welfare of the two siblings who were currently under the care of their grandmother, was well taken care of.

In the 4pm incident, the boy was allegedly drowned in a water tub in his house.

Preliminary investigations found physical injuries on the victim’s body and both parents, aged 32 and 38, have been detained.

The boy’s remains were laid to rest at the Padang Lebar Muslim Cemetery, Simpang Bekoh, Jasin, at about 12.40pm today. — Bernama