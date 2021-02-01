Meat cartel scandal: Raihanah Cold Storage founders file RM150m defamation suit against blogger

The plaintiffs also claimed that the defamatory statement, among others, insinuated that they distributed or sold non-halal meat, apart from alleging that the company practiced malicious business tactics by repackaging non-halal meat as halal meat for sale or distribution. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The founders of Raihanah Cold Storage Sdn Bhd have filed a RM150 million defamation suit against Facebook account owner Zaharin Mohd Yasin, also known as Sang Kelembai, who had allegedly accused the company of being involved in the import of non-halal meat issue.

Rahman Sheikh Abdullah, 45, and his wife Raihanah Kasim, 43, who are the directors of Raihanah Cold Storage, and the company, as the first to third plaintiffs, filed the suit through Messrs J.S. Pillay and Mohd Haaziq in the High Court here on January 27, and named Abd Zarin Mohd Yasin, who is also known as Zaharin Mohd Yasin, 69, a blogger, as the sole defendant.

Lawyer Datuk Mohd Haaziq Pillay Abdullah, when contacted by reporters, said that February 26 was set for online case management (e-review) before High Court deputy registrar Farah Shuhada Ramli.

In the statement of claim, the plaintiffs claimed that the defendant had published a defamatory statement in his Facebook account, in December 2020, which contained the first plaintiff (Rahman)’s photo, the company’s Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) details including the second plaintiff (Raihanah)’s full name and identity card number.

The plaintiffs also claimed that the defamatory statement, among others, insinuated that they distributed or sold non-halal meat, apart from alleging that the company practiced malicious business tactics by repackaging non-halal meat as halal meat for sale or distribution.

The three plaintiffs also claimed that they were never involved in importing or smuggling non-halal meat or beef to Malaysia and never repackaged non-halal meat as halal meat.

They also denied being involved in corrupt practices with the Customs Department or any relevant authorities while dealing in the distribution or sale of halal meat.

The plaintiffs claimed that the defamatory statement was made without any basis, was malicious and tarnished their reputation and that the defendant made the statement recklessly without getting an explanation from them.

Therefore, the three plaintiffs are seeking general damages of RM50 million each, and other relief deemed fit by the court in addition to applying for an order to prevent the defendant from issuing or publishing the same post again on any platform. — Bernama