FT Ministry, DBKL to develop urban farming opportunities for the homeless soon, says minister

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 6, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Feb 1 — The Federal Territories Ministry and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) plan to develop a concept of urban farming to improve the living conditions of homeless people in the capital city.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this approach is being taken to offer employment opportunities to the homeless so that they can generate their own income.

The project will be carried out near the transit centre for the homeless, which is currently being built in Jalan CY Choy in Kuala Lumpur.

“This time, we will take a different approach. Previously, we sent them to work in factories.

“Therefore, we create a new concept, we open a farm through an urban farming programme next to the transit centre for them to cultivate the land and sell the produce,” he said.

Annuar was speaking to reporters after announcing the list of 335 recipients of awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the Federal Territory Day 2021 celebration here.

Also present were the Federal Territories Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Rosida Jaafar and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah.

Annuar said he came up with the idea of an urban farming concept earlier, and even intended to collaborate with state governments in providing land to start the project.

“We rescue the homeless and send them to the respective states to make them as Felda (Federal Land Development Authority) settlers. But, apparently, some (homeless people) did not want to and insisted on staying in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahadi said DBKL is in the process of upgrading the community hall in Taman Desa in Kuala Lumpur to become a permanent homeless shelter to house more than 300 people, adding that it is expected to be ready by March.

“Currently, all those rescued from the streets are being sheltered at the Setiawangsa and Sentul community halls until the end of February,” he told Bernama. — Bernama