Dr Noor Hisham: Despite highest daily infectivity rate last week, Covid-19 situation in Terengganu still under control

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 1 — The Covid-19 situation in Terengganu is still under control although the state recorded the highest daily infectivity rates (Rt) in the country last week, says Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the Ministry of Health was intensifying public health activities in Terengganu to contain the outbreak.

“Although Terengganu was previously a green state, cross-state travel has resulted in increased cases or Rt but the number of cases is still under control,” he told reporters after attending the Emergency Covid-19 Management Technical Committee meeting at the Mentri Besar’s Office in Wisma Darul Iman, here, today.

Dr Noor Hisham had last Tuesday (January 26) revealed that Terengganu recorded the highest daily Rt of 1.36, the highest in the country, up to January 25.

Based on the infographics shared via his Twitter account, Melaka recorded the second highest Rt at 1.28, followed by Sarawak (1.25), Putrajaya (1.19), Perak (1.17), Kedah (1.15), Perlis (1.15), Kuala Lumpur (1.12), Labuan (1.11), Pahang (1.1), Selangor (1.1) and Kelantan (1.09).

Johor, Sabah, Negri Sembilan and Penang recorded the lowest Rt at 1.04, 1.03, 1.01 and 1.0, respectively, while the Rt for the whole country was 1.04.

From the record until yesterday, Terengganu reported 2,142 positive cases including 83 new cases.

Asked about the 48 health personnel at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ), here, being infected with Covid-19, Dr Noor Hisham said cleaning and sanatisation of the affected areas in the hospital were ongoing.

“We will also be supportive of our infected personnel and ensure that they’ll be spirited again to serve,” he added.

Terengganu State Health director, Dr Nor Azimi Yunus in a statement on January 30, said that 48 health personnel at HSNZ were infected with Covid-19 and they had been isolated and given treatment.

The investigation to identify the source of infection is on while the close contact cases have been screened and isolated. — Bernama