Couple arrested in Kota Baru on suspicion of abusing 15-month-old baby girl

KOTA BARU, Feb 1 — Police arrested a couple here for allegedly abusing a baby girl under their care.

Kelantan Criminal Investigations Department chief ACP Wan Khairuddin Wan Idris said the man, aged 26 and his 31-year-old wife, who works in a child care centre, were picked up by a police team at their house in Kok Lanas at 1am today.

He said the 15-month-old’s biological mother, 32, had requested the couple to temporarily take care of the child in August last year, and when she took her back in November, she found bruises on her body.

The single mother then took her child to the Besut health clinic in Terengganu before the case was referred to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu.

Doctors there discovered old injuries, including broken bones, and subsequently lodged a police report.

Wan Khairuddin said the male suspect tested positive for Methamphetamine, and the case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

The suspects have been remanded for a week from today, he added. — Bernama