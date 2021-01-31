Sungai Segari site belongs to Perak Agricultural Development Corp, approved for prawn farming since 2019, says MB

Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks to the press at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh October 28, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

BERUAS, Jan 31 — A 121-hectare site at Sungai Segari here belongs to the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation (PPPNP) and has been granted approval for prawn farming since 2019 says Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

Saarani, who is also PPPNP chairman, said several processes were involved before the land was handed over to PPPNP for the purpose, including obtaining input from all the relevant departments and agencies.

He said this included views from the Department of Environment, Department of Irrigation and Drainage as well as the Department of Agriculture to determine if the area was suitable for shrimp farming.

“After the views were obtained and all the reports were positive, the land was approved for PPPNP. This means that this area is suitable to be given to PPPNP for prawn farming.

“This land legally belongs to PPPNP. When we receive the land, we should utilise it and gain income, from which we can pay taxes and premiums. If it’s not to be utilised, what’s the purpose of acquiring it,” he said when met by reporters while visiting the site here today.

He was commenting on a statement by non-governmental organisation Friends of the Earth Activists Association (Kuasa) which claimed that the area did not have planning permission nor earthworks approval from the Manjung Municipal Council (MPM) to start prawn farming.

Saarani said PPPNP had selected nine companies in December last year to lease the land for five years to carry out prawn farming.

“PPPNP receives the rental. This is its income. So, this is why the tenants are cleaning this area and clearing these trees (mangroves), as this is their (leased) land.

Meanwhile, Saarani said PPPNP would help to replant the mangroves in the river reserve that had been cleared by illegal shrimp farmers in the area prior to this.

“The villagers want the river reserve area for them to earn a living. They have also asked for mangrove trees to be planted to demarcate the border (of the river reserve) and they are ready to help.

“What’s wrong in that. We will replant the mangroves (in the river reserve area) for our mutual benefit and we (the state government) will offer assistance and the villagers will help us to plant them,” he said. — Bernama