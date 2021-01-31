Ranau police set up tent atop hill to facilitate students’ online learning

The tent has tables and chairs donated by Ranau IPD personnel. — Bernama pic

RANAU, Jan 31 — The Ranau Police headquarters (IPD) has set up a tent atop a 100-metre high hill in Kampung Paus here to help students participate in the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions.

District Police chief DSP Sammy Newton said the lack of good internet connection in the village had made it difficult for more than 30 students to follow the PdPR session.

“The tent, which was set up on Friday, has tables and chairs donated by Ranau IPD personnel. We also donated face masks, hand liquid wash and food baskets to the students,” he told Bernama.

Sammy said the police would also carry out patrols in the area to ensure the safety of students participating in the PdPR session.

Meanwhile, Sabah Education Department director Datuk Mistirine Radin praised the efforts of the Ranau IPD in facilitating the PdPR process. — Bernama