Police nab four, seize RM3.67m worth of drugs in Kedah, Penang

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Razarudin Husain speaks at a press conference held at the Kulim police headquarters, January 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

KULIM, Jan 31 — Police arrested four people, including a woman, and seized RM3.67 million worth of drugs in three separate raids in Kedah and Penang on January 27.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Razarudin Husain said all the suspects, aged between 32 and 33, were arrested in a special operation conducted by the Bukit Aman and Kedah Narcotics CID.

“In the one-hour simultaneous raid beginning 10.45 am, we have successfully seized 11.18 kg of ecstasy drugs, ketamine (17.8 kg), erimin 5 (20.22 kg), juice drinks (20.15 kg) and ‘mushroom’ drugs (410 grammes).

“Police also confiscated RM488,400 worth of assets of the syndicate including seven cars, a high-powered motorcycle and RM4,000 cash,” he told a press conference at the Kulim Police headquarters today.

He said the suspects, who had been active since the end of September, were believed to be involved in packaging drugs for private parties as well as Kedah and Penang market.

Razarudin said the drug was enough to satisfy 198,036 drug addicts.

“The arrest of all these suspects is a follow-up to the arrests made last July. We believe they are linked to the syndicate in Selangor,” he said.

The four suspects had been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, he said. — Bernama