Minister: Social Welfare Dept to recruit 224 new officers for child protection

MELAKA, Jan 31 — The government has approved the recruitment of 224 Child Protection Officers and Moral Officers who will serve in the Social Welfare Department (JKM), in an effort to address various problems involving children.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said that the number involved is the first phase of a recruitment exercise for a total of 1,122 officers in both fields required by the department.

“The recruitment of new officers under these two fields is crucial because currently JKM has only 264 Child Protection Officers and 200 Moral Officers and the number is not enough to deal with problems related to children,” she said.

Rina said this when met by reporters after visiting Norlida Abu Hassan, 50, the adoptive mother of a seven-year-old boy who was believed to have been abused in an incident at Taman Krubong Jaya here, on Friday.

She said that among the duties of the Child Protection Officer and Moral Officer is to see and solve the problems experienced by children holistically, including the environment, family, support and so on.

In the same development, Rina also appealed to any family that has an adopted child but has not registered it legally, to contact JKM for registration and related matters in accordance with existing laws.

She also requested members of the public to keep an eye on children living in their respective communities and immediately report any abuse to Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp at 019-2615999 which operate 24 hours.

On Friday, a seven-year-old boy died, believed to have been abused by his biological mother and stepfather, in an incident at Taman Krubong Jaya here.

The boy was allegedly drowned in a water tub in his house in the 4pm incident, but police’s initial investigation found that there were physical injuries to the victim’s body.

The post-mortem is expected to be completed tonight. — Bernama