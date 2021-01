An umbrella vendor holding umbrellas during the rain in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur December 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a yellow weather warning with heavy rain expected in several districts in Sarawak until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia, in a statement, said the districts are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Betong.

A similar weather warning was issued last Friday for the same districts, with the weather condition, apart from heavy rain in the coastal areas, as well as in Sabah, to last until yesterday. — Bernama