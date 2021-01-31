Malaysian Navy expels boat carrying 25 undocumented migrants near Pulau Angsa in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) expelled a boat carrying 25 undocumented migrants from Indonesia out of the country’s waters, four nautical miles southeast of Pulau Angsa, early this morning.

In a statement, it said the junk boat was detected about 1am as a result of cooperation between RMN, Marine Police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Sector 5.

The RMN vessel accompanied and expelled the boat from Malaysian waters at 6.53am.

“The RMN is always boosting ‘Op Benteng’ through cooperation involving various agencies under the National Task Force (NTF) to protect the country’s maritime borders against encroachment by illegals and in curbing the spread of Covid-19,” it said. — Bernama