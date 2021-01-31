Large-scale Covid-19 screening test starts in Sibu Jaya today

A large-scale Covid-19 screening test session will be held for the residents of Bandar Sibu Jaya at the Health Clinic here today . — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SIBU, Jan 31 — A large-scale Covid-19 screening test session will be held for the residents of Bandar Sibu Jaya at the Health Clinic here today following an increase in positive cases in the area.

Local Government and Housing Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee said the test session would be from 9am to 2pm.

He urged those turning up for the test to abide by the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP), such as maintaining physical distancing.

“We have to close at 2pm because we have to quickly send the samples taken to the laboratories in Kuala Lumpur, Kuching and here in Sibu. The results will be known in 36 to 48 hours.

“I urge the public in Sibu Jaya to turn up for the Covid-19 screening tests at the Sibu Jaya Health Clinic tomorrow, don’t wait for symptoms before going for a test.

“I also wish to remind those who have undergone screening tests previously not to think that they are safe. Quickly go to hospital if you have symptoms like shortness of breath, cough or fever,” he told reporters here, yesterday. — Bernama