Agong calls on people to remain disciplined in complying with Covid-19 SOP

People watch a live telecast of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah regarding the movement control order due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed hope that the people will continue to practise self-control and adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government while the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King also advised the people to remain calm, strong and resilient in facing the movement control order (MCO) and implementation of the state of emergency in the interest of and for the safety of the people and country.

“Indeed with the implementation of the MCO, His Majesty much understands the challenges faced, particularly the people’s daily economic activities which have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in statement to the media in conjunction with Federal Territory Day tomorrow.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah has also expressed appreciation to the people, particularly the frontliners who have shown a high spirit of solidarity, togetherness and resilience in combating the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Ahmad Fadil said the Covid-19 pandemic had given a very meaningful lesson to Malaysians and His Majesty was grateful that all parties could handle and fight this crisis with their caring attitude.

According to the King, the caring spirit was very visible through the efforts of the frontliners who toiled day and night in containing the pandemic.

“It is also clear through the noble efforts of the government and volunteers in assisting the needy and also through compliance with the SOP by the general public.

“His Majesty stresses that Prihatin is not just a slogan, but it encompasses all the thoughts that went into the drawing up of the government policy up to the stage of implementation and delivery.

“Although the government is in a difficult situation, the people’s welfare is not neglected,” said Ahmad Fadil.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the theme of this year’s Federal Territory Day, ‘Federal Territory, Caring Territory’, His Majesty also called on the people to remain patriotic and love their Federal Territory by always having a deep caring attitude towards one another. — Bernama