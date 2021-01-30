PD folks can undergo Covid-19 test for as low as RM30

The testing initiative is carried out in collaboration with Selgate Corporation and the date for the test will be announced later. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Jan 30 — Port Dickson residents now have to opportunity to undergo Covid-19 screening using the Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK-Ag) for as low as RM30.

Port Dickson Member of Parliament’s Office, in a statement here, today, said the offer was made to ease the people’s burden as well as to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The initiative is carried out in collaboration with Selgate Corporation. The date for the test will be announced later.

“For more information, residents can contact the office at pd132.wasap.my and registration can be made on the Port Dickson Parliament website at www.parlimenpd.com,” it said. — Bernama