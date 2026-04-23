GEORGE TOWN, April 23 — Malaysia remains a major transit point for international drug trafficking syndicates, as evidenced by narcotics seizures worth RM3.1 billion in 2025 alone, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said today.

He confirmed that while Malaysia is not a drug-producing nation, its strategic location makes it a key route for drugs produced in the “Golden Triangle” region, which enter the country primarily through the northern states of Peninsular Malaysia.

“A small portion of the drugs that comes through here is also consumed locally in Malaysia,” he told a press conference after attending the Forum Perdana Crime Consciousness And Public Safety (CCPSS) at St Giles Wembley Hotel here today.

The aggressive enforcement has continued into this year, with seizures already totalling RM915 million as of March 2026.

Ayob Khan identified northern states like Penang and Kedah as primary transit locations due to their proximity to the international border.

Drugs can be brought in by sea and land, while for routes through Sabah and Sarawak, it could be by sea and air, he said, adding that the vastness of the country’s borders makes comprehensive monitoring a significant challenge.

To address this, he stressed the importance of close collaboration with anti-drug agencies in neighbouring countries, particularly Thailand.

The deputy IGP further highlighted a shift in strategy, with police now using laws designed to combat organised crime to dismantle entire drug networks.

He said the police are applying processes under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) to target not just low-level players but the entire syndicate structure.

“We are continuing efforts to take action under organised crime laws so that we can arrest all elements involved in drug activities, whether they are syndicate leaders, transporters, or drug processors,” Ayob Khan said.

He pointed to the frequent press conferences announcing major drug busts, often two or three times a week, as evidence of the police force’s consistent and successful enforcement actions.