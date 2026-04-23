KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is intensifying its focus on developing the Cyber and Electromagnetic Command (PSEP) as part of a strategic shift towards modern warfare readiness, said its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today.

Speaking at the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) Forum held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Mohamed Khaled emphasised that a core pillar of this development is the cultivation of high-quality human capital through Professional Military Education.

He said the establishment of PSEP is designed to align with the Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation (MDIO) to create a real-time, data-driven intelligence ecosystem.

“This will ensure information superiority and dominance, which is advantageous in asymmetric warfare,” he said during his keynote address at the forum, held in conjunction with the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NatSec) 2026 exhibition.

The minister noted that the development of PSEP is a critical component of the Defence White Paper’s goal to transform the Malaysian Armed Forces into a Future Force (Angkatan Masa Hadapan).

“The ministry aims for full integration of concepts, systems and operations by 2030. The objective is to enable every military component to operate as a single, unified and effective force,” he said.

In a move to further strengthen national cyber capabilities, Mohamed Khaled extended an offer to UPNM to potentially set up a Defence Ministry Centre of Excellence focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

However, he stressed that this was not a ‘simple offer’ and would depend on the university's ability to present a viable implementation plan.

“We will evaluate and determine. I believe UPNM is a reputable university; it is very easy for them to come up with that,” he said, adding that the ministry is also looking at other universities to set up similar centres specialising in rockets, missiles, drones and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle).

Beyond formal military structures, Mohamed Khaled said the government is also establishing the Cyber Security and Geospatial Specialist Regiment within the Askar Wataniah (Territorial Army).

“This initiative aims to encourage skilled youth and professionals from the private sector to contribute their expertise to the nation’s digital fortification,” he also said.

Mohamed Khaled added that cyber readiness must be a proactive effort shared across all sectors of society, including government, industry and academia, rather than being the sole responsibility of the Armed Forces. — Bernama