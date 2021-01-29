Sabah Works Dept to study establishment of water commission, says deputy CM

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said a comprehensive study is being conducted at all levels before the proposal is tabled to the Sabah state Cabinet. — Picture by Ahmad Zamsahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 29 ― The Sabah Works Department is considering the possibility of establishing a water commission to manage the water supply in the state more effectively, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Works Minister, said a comprehensive study is being conducted at all levels before the proposal is tabled to the Sabah state Cabinet.

“It (state government level) has been informed. That is why we will conduct a thorough study and when the time is right we will bring it to the state legislative assembly,” he said in a statement in conjunction with his visit to the Karambunai state constituency here today.

Elaborating on his visit, he said several problems faced by residents, including water supply, poor drainage systems and damaged roads had been highlighted, and the government would ensure that these problems would be solved as soon as possible.

“I discovered that some roads have not been maintained for decades, clogged drainage, squatter issues, water and electricity theft...in Bandar Sierra, one (of several areas with problems) that went viral on social media and they need proper water supply,” he said.

Bung Moktar said the area had been found to possess adequate water supply but was lacking in infrastructure to store water.

He added that checks on infrastructure issues would be conducted throughout Sabah to ensure these problems were dealt with.

He hoped that everyone would be proactive to ensure that the problems would not drag on. ― Bernama