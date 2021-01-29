Ismail Sabri: Govt lifts EMCO at workers’ hostel in Johor’s Bukit Pasir, Kamunting Correctional Centre in Perak

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the government announced the end of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at the Kejora Juara workers' hostel in Bukit Pasir, Muar, Johor. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― The government today announced the end of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at the Kejora Juara workers' hostel in Bukit Pasir, Muar, Johor, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said the Health Ministry (MoH) conducted 2,258 screening tests and of that a cumulative number of 1,837 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded.

“However, the MoH confirmed that all the positive cases admitted to wards and those being isolated at the quarantine and low-risk treatment centres (PKRC) have recovered and there are no pending samples,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, he said the EMCO imposed on Blok Gemilang, Blok Harapan, Blok Jaya and Blok Abadi of the Kamunting Correctional Centre (KEMTA), Taiping, Perak has also been lifted.

Ismail Sabri said the government had previously extended the EMCO at the location because there were screening samples still waiting for results and prisoners at the Reception Transit Centre (PTP) were still under treatment at the PKRC in the correctional centre.

“The MoH has confirmed that all the detainees at the PKRC have recovered and been discharged and no new positive cases have been reported,” he said.

Regarding compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP), he said the police detained 413 individuals, from that total 396 were issued compounds and 17 remanded, yesterday.

Meanwhile, 32 illegal immigrants were detained and two land vehicles seized under “Op Benteng”. ― Bernama