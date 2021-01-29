Health Ministry: 1,627 out of 3,126 Covid-19 cases in Selangor came from close contact screening

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases today broke the 5,000-case mark to reach a new record high of 5,725, along with 16 deaths. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — As Selangor registered 3,126 new Covid-19 cases today, the bulk of them came from close contact screening where 1,627 individuals had tested positive.

Selangor's cases today are nearly double of what was reported yesterday.

The Health Ministry in a statement today said that the Petaling district which covers major townships such as Petaling Jaya, Bandar Utama, Puchong, Shah Alam, Subang Jaya and Sungai Buloh contributed to 1,530 cases.

Selangor's 3,126 Covid-19 cases or 54.6 per cent of the actual amount, brings the total cases in the state to 62,189 ― the highest compared to all the other states.

“A total of 932 cases were from clusters, including 20 cases from the new clusters namely the Persiaran Subang and Industrial Indah clusters.

“While the balance 567 cases were detected from other Covid-19 screenings,” the statement said.

Nine out of the 16 deaths reported today are also from Selangor.

It has been 17 days since the entire Klang Valley region was placed under the movement control order (MCO), which began on January 12.

