Finance Ministry: RON95, RON97 prices unchanged, diesel down two sen

RON95 and RON97 petrol remain at at RM1.90 and RM2.20 a litre and the retail price of diesel will be lower by two sen. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― The retail prices for RON95 and RON97 petrol will remain at RM1.90 and RM2.20 a litre respectively from January 30 to Febuary 5.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement here today announced that the retail price of diesel for the same period, however, will be lower by two sen, that is from RM2.09/litre to RM2.07/litre.

The ministry said the prices were based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and wellbeing of the people, it added. ― Bernama