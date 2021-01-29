Education Ministry to provide additional KSSR digital textbooks for SRK, SJK

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 ― Perbadanan Kota Buku, an agency of the Ministry of Education (MoE), has provided more Primary School Standard Curriculum (KSSR) digital textbooks for Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan (SRK), Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) Cina and Tamil in the MOE eTextbook Reader application introduced on January 13.

The MoE said the application could help pupils facilitate the downloading of digital textbooks by providing lighter EPUB (electronic publications) file standards and compatible with mobile devices compared to PDF file (mobile document format).

At the same time, pupils could make notes, highlight important sections just like when using print textbooks and also obtain additional references through the application.

“With the availability of this application, pupils can access digital textbooks using smartphones and tablets at any time outside school and at home without Internet connectivity after they have been uploaded.

“The MoE eTextBook Reader could also solve the problem of heavy school bags, the cost of printing textbooks and help the process of home-based teaching and learning (PdPR),” the MoE said in a statement today.

The MoE eTextbook Reader application has received over a million downloads, with an average of 15 terabytes (TB) of file size a day.

The MoE eTextBook Reader is available for free via the website or can be downloaded directly via Google Play Store or Apple App Store with MOE eTextbook Reader search. ― Reuters