Covid-19: Bangladesh High Comm requests Top Glove to vaccinate all its workers

General view of Top Glove headquarters in Shah Alam December 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― The Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia has requested Top Glove Corporation Bhd to vaccinate all its workers ― including those from Bangladesh ― at the rubber glove manufacturer once the Covid-19 vaccine is made available.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Md Golam Sarwa, during a virtual courtesy call with Top Glove officials today, said it is important for the world's largest manufacturer of gloves to keep their workers safe during this trying time so as to ensure uninterrupted production in the long-run.

“Investing on the welfare of the workers is the smartest thing for the employers since the happy and healthy workers can bring more prosperity for the company,” he said during the virtual courtesy call with Executive Chairman of Top Glove Corporation Bhd Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai and other company top officials today.

Also present during the virtual call was Labour Counsellor of Nepal Embassy in Malaysia Deepak Dhakal.

Commenting further, he expressed his appreciation to Top Glove's management for taking initiatives to upgrade the housing of the general workers.

He also requested the Top Glove authority to continue the efforts to ensure the living condition and other rights of the workers in all its facilities are taken care of.

Regarding the recent controversy involving the living condition of the workers in Top Glove, Sarwa opined that constructive dialogues between the parties are the best way to solve the problems and move forward.

“If the Top Glove management sincerely works for translating their slogans of Honesty, Integrity and Transparency to a reality, it will achieve its goal to become a Fortune Global 500 company by 2030,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lim, in his response, has pledged that his company will vaccinate all its staffs besides ensuring good physical and mental health of its employees in order to achieve good financial health of the company.

The glove giant was previously embroiled in issues relating to workers’ wellbeing and non-compliance with the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

The company also made headlines after it became Malaysia’s biggest Covid-19 cluster, the Teratai Cluster. ― Bernama