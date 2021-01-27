Teachers can use appropriate offline methods for home-based teaching and learning, says education minister

Senior Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the MOE understood that schoolchildren are coming from various socio-economic backgrounds, and teachers themselves are also facing different situations and challenges. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) is not only limited to online methods but also offline ones that suit the students, said Senior Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

As explained in the PdPR manual developed by the Ministry of Education (MOE), he said among the offline methods that could be used is the handing over of study or exercise modules to students.

“Pupils will participate in PdPR by completing the modules and sending them back to the teacher for checking, then, the teacher will give the next module.

“Modules are handed over to students through various approaches, some schools use the drive-thru method, many teachers even deliver modules to students at their homes,” he said in a post today on his Facebook page.

Radzi said he was even informed that teachers at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pulau Gaya in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah took a boat ride to deliver learning materials to their students.

Radzi said the MOE understood that schoolchildren are coming from various socio-economic backgrounds, and teachers themselves are also facing different situations and challenges.

“Therefore, since the PdPR was first implemented, MOE has always emphasised that the methods to be used must take into account the suitability of teachers and students.

“Whether online or offline, teachers’ determination to impart knowledge to students is unparalleled. Thank you, teacher!,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to the parents for the support and encouragement given to the teachers during this challenging period. — Bernama