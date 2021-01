Hamzah is said to be in good health following his recovery from Covid-19. — Picture by Ahmad Zamsahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Home Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has been discharged from ward on Sunday after making a full recovery from Covid-19.

His press secretary, Zulkifli Bujang told Bernama that Hamzah is in good health.

Hamzah who was confirmed Covid-19 positive on Jan 12, was treated and quarantined at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM). — Bernama