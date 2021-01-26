Govt’s Chief Secretary Zuki in quarantine as Covid-19 close contact, cancels press conference on Emergency

Zuki said he would continue to carry out his duties as the chief secretary to the government. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Malaysia’s top civil servant Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has cancelled his press conference originally scheduled for this afternoon on how the government would be managing the Emergency imposed nationwide, as he must self-isolate after coming into contact with a Covid-19 patient.

In a brief statement on his Instagram account, Zuki said he would however continue to carry out his duties as the chief secretary to the government.

“It is informed that I am now undergoing self-quarantine at my residence until January 31, 2021 based on advice from the Health Ministry.

“This is following one of my close contacts being found to be Covid-19 positive on January 22, 2021,” he said.

“However, this situation does not affect the administrative matters of the Public Service as I will continue to fulfill this duty by working from home for meetings that are chaired or attended by me.

“The Emergency Management press conference that was supposed to be held this afternoon has to be cancelled and I will issue a press statement regarding the administrative mechanisms for Emergency Management,” he concluded.

