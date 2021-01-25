Dr Noor Hisham sees glimmer of hope as Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dip to 3,048

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Malaysia added another 3,048 more Covid-19 infections on the eve of the original expiry of the renewed movement control order, prompting Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah to say the country’s situation could stabilise soon.

The Health director-general said the basic reproduction number (R0) of Covid-19 infections was already showing signs of decline, adding that it should soon be as low as 1.06.

Today’s new cases were the lowest across the last 10 days in which the country also saw its highest ever new daily cases.

MORE TO COME