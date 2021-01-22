Do not politicise BKSS 5.0 special aid package, Sarawak Bersatu tells Opposition

Sarawak Bersatu chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf A. Suffian said the RM450 million assistance should not be politicised as it was aimed at easing the burden of those affected not only by Covid-19 but also the recent floods. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUCHING, Jan 22 ― The Sarawak Parti Peribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has lashed out at the Opposition in the state for saying that the fifth package of the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS 5.0) was announced, just for the sake of the state election.

Its chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf A. Suffian said the RM450 million assistance, announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday, should not be politicised as it was aimed at easing the burden of those affected not only by Covid-19 but also the recent floods.

“At a time when the people here are facing hardship due to the pandemic and floods, it is such an immature act for politicians to make an accusation that would only confuse them (the people),” he said in a statement here today.

Apart from describing BKSS 5.0 as timely, Jaziri Alkaf said the assistance would ensure that the fate of small and medium enterprises in the state would be protected.

Abang Johari when announcing BKSS 5.0 said the special assistance would be channelled through 11 measures involving discounts, exemption and deferment of payment of licences, land premiums as well as small and medium industry loans.

“Some assistance is extended for a period of six months from January 2021 to June 2021,” he said.

BKSS 5.0 involves monthly electricity bill discount of between five and 25 per cent which will benefit about 642,000 households in the state and the monthly water bill discount of between 10 and 25 per cent for more than 568,000 households.

He said about 185,000 owners of residential, commercial, industrial and special holdings premises who pay more than RM400 assessment rates annually would enjoy a 25 per cent discount, while a 50 per cent discount for housing rental under the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) would benefit 3,200 tenants.

Abang Johari also announced a 30 per cent discount on quit rent payment, hotel and guest house licence payment exemption and deferment of land premium payment for this year as well as deferment of repayment of the state's Small and Medium Industry Loan Scheme (SPIKS). ― Bernama